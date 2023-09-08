Elk close up - VAULT IMAGE
LOLO, Mont. - An elk was shot and left to waste south of Lolo, northern Bitterroot Valley, sometime between late Friday, Sept. 1 and early Saturday, Sept. 2, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

FWP said in a press release the incident happened on a ranch west of Trader Brothers, near McClain Creek between Lolo and Florence.

The elk was shot with a rifle, according to FWP.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).

According to FWP, tips from the public often help solve wildlife crimes. Those who come forward with information may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

