The Boys and Girls Club and the Missoula YMCA are teaming up to provide emergency childcare services to essential workers in Missoula.
Through funding from the Gallager and Washington foundations both the Y and the Boys and Girls Club are able to offer this emergency child care at a reduces rate for essential workers.
“While we’re encouraging all families to stay home, we recognize that many of our caregivers are on the frontlines, working to protect our community,” BGCM CEO Katie Moore said. “We are grateful to be able to give these caregivers peace of mind that their child is in a safe, healthy place while they are work.”
The Y says they should be able to accept kids within a day of submitting the application.
They way they are dividing children is if you are a part of the Missoula County Public Schools, apply at the Y.
All other kids should apply at the Boys and Girls Club.
Both organizations have been working closely with the health department to make sure their programs are safe and sanitized.
"There are a lot of safety protocols that are in place, children will get a temperature check every day along with employees," YMCA CEO Heather Foster said.
Combined, the two organizations have room for 98 new kids, plus they have to option to expand if necessary.