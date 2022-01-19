MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Emergency Medical Services is reporting an uptick in calls, and the majority of them are coming from people who've fallen or slipped on icy sidewalks.
According to Missoula city ordinance title 12 -16- 030, owners and tenants of Missoula properties are required to remove snow within their residence in areas that can pose a risk to safety, but that doesn't mean every street will appear the same.
"The majority of where people live in the residential areas, those get tough to maintain, it's hard for those guys so that increases that ice build-up, which increases falls, and it increases calls for those types of things," said Missoula Emergency Medical Services.
Just like weather can vary in the winter, so can the conditions on these roads, whether on your front doorstep or walking to your car.
"You think you got a clear sidewalk and what it is, it's basically black ice on the sidewalk, people walk out and fall, slip, and hurt themselves, and sometimes they require an ambulance sometimes they don't," said Missoula Emergency Medical Services.
First responders strongly urge commuters to check conditions from the time you step onto your sidewalk in the morning, to when you're traveling on the road, and when you return home. Especially as conditions change throughout the day.
You're also asked to call 9-1-1 as soon as possible if you're in need of immediate medical attention.
