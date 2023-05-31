MISSOULA, Mont. - Recently Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and the City Council Climate, Conservation and Parks Committee voted to approve an emergency ordinance regarding urban camping in public spaces to mitigate the increasing housing issue in the city.
The urban camping ordinance is just one solution the City has presented for the houseless population, due to the closure of the seasonal emergency winter shelter and the authorized campsite, Missoula's resources are slim with a tight budget.
"We're going to have a challenging year with regard to urban camping,” Mayor Hess told us. “We have had a significant amount of federal money over the last few years through the pandemic relief funding. And we have that funding source has dried up. We also have the crisis services levy on the ballot that didn't pass last fall. And so, we're really without the funding options to be able to appropriately, appropriately provide resources to this to the response that's needed."
Over the last few years Missoula's resources have expanded with covid relief funding and other federal money supporting the local mobile support team, the authorized campsite and the emergency winter shelter.
Because the federal and COVID grant money was only one-time, and since the services levy was voted down, Missoula's budget will be seeing some cuts in the coming months.
The authorized campsite will not be returning this summer, so the urban camping ordinance provides one short-term, alternative route for the houseless population, but long-term fixes are still being discussed.
"The first step is to make sure we have that critical shelter service available for folks in our community. And so that is our primary goal. That's what we're working to address right now to make sure that we have the expanded capacity we need to meet that need,” Director Eran Pehan said.
In June, the mayor and city council will meet to discuss and approve the budget for the next fiscal year, which will last until June of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.