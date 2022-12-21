Emergency travel only in lake county is being advised

LAKE COUNTY, MT- The St. Ignatius Police Department is advising emergency travel only in Lake County.
Per Chief Acheson’s post to Facebook, blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions. Many roads are drifted shut at this time.
Road crews are working to clear the snow. Please stay at home if you do not have to travel for an emergency.
Some county offices may not be open due to weather.
The Saint Ignatius public schools will be in service today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.