Empower MT hosting Missoula MLK Day Celebration event

MISSOULA, Mont. - Empower MT is hosting a virtual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) event on MLK Day, January 17.
The Missoula MLK Day Celebration will be paying tribute to MLK's life and legacy through conversations with the community about race and justice.
According to Empower MT's release, the event will begin with a "Land Acknowledgement" headed by Arleen Adams and Shelly Fyant, and an "MLK Jr. Day History and recognition" headed by Murray Pierce.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Laurellé C. Warner. Warner is MSW program director, professor of Social Work, and associate director of the Donald Blake Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Culture for Walla Walla University, Empower MT's release says. She is also the head researcher of LEARN Missoula.
The theme for this year's event is MLK's quote, "We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed."
The event will be streaming on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook January 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
