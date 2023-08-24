MISSOULA, Mont. - As urban camping has continued through the summer in the garden city, the City of Missoula and other local organizations have been working to locate encampments, and ensure they are operating at a safe level.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is one group participating in the one the ground work in locating camps and identifying if they meet the set safety and health criteria.

Violations to the health and safety criteria can include water or soil contamination, bio hazards, or destructive actions to the public land.

One of the sites that was recently cleaned was at the Bitterroot and Milwaukie trail intersection, hosting two people periodically over a month.

The campsite was located near an irrigation ditch and was identified to be cleaned up as it showed a health and contamination hazard due to proximity to water.

When Parks and Recreation or Missoula Code Compliance identify a risk or violation, they notify the campers in advance that they will be cleaning up the site.

"People need to understand that when we invest a little bit up front, it costs us way less than waiting for the worst thing to happen. And if we could get to that story as a society, as a community, instead of judging each and every move and assuming the worst, I think we're going to be so much better off," said Director of Missoula Parks and Recreation Donna Gaukler.

The City will continue to identify encampment locations, but in the coming weeks, the Johnson Street Shelter will be reopening for year around, 24 hour access.

Folks who identify urban encampments and wish to report them, you can contact the city or parks and rec here.