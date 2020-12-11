Enchanted Christmas Village adapts to COVID-19, donates proceeds to local group homes

HUSON - Despite COVID-19 affecting many holiday traditions, however the Enchanted Christmas Village in Huson is pushing through to provide a fun and safe way for families to celebrate this holiday season.
"I feel like its so important that we still support each other, not just emotionally from a distance but that we can still be near each other within a safe and responsible distance, and just to love each other that way," said Jessie Crowley, Enchanted Christmas Village organizer.
The Enchanted Christmas Village is hosted by the Crowley family at their home and historic event space, the 9 Mile Schoolhouse & Teacherage. The event is also donating proceeds to a couple of local Missoula group homes through AWARE to help make the holiday season little brighter for the kids that live there.
"In a year that's been very challenging for all of us but definitely challenging for the kids in the homes, where they haven't been able to get out in the community and do some of the fun activities that they're used to, it's really a way for us to spoil them and make them feel special," said Summer Edwards, Missoula AWARE.
This year the Enchanted Christmas Village has also made safety adjustments due to COVID-19, and is encouraging social distancing, masks, and will provide hand sanitizing stations.
The event is also dedicating a special hour from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Dec. 19 for AWARE families, families with the Montana Down Syndrome Association and people who are high risk to have free entry to visit the Enchanted Christmas Village.
"I think that we forget that there still is life outside of our homes at times, that there still is the Christmas spirit," said Nikki Martins, Enchanted Christmas Village host. "I think just coming into a wonderland where you can feel that immediately upon arrival is so important for each of us."
The Enchanted Christmas Village will be open on Dec. 12 and 19 and tickets are available here.