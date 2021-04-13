One man's trash is another man's treasure, an old saying that is once again proven true thanks to a careful eye. Now, a family treasure is finally coming home.
Axman recycling has a lot of junk. From tires, to appliances, even cars set for demolition. But last week among the piles of stuff, staff spotted something special.
"A good worker of mine was going through a vehicle like we always do just to make sure nothing in there that is lost or valuable before we crush our cars--so he was going through a car and found this knife," Axman Yard Supervisor Jason Solum said.
When he opened the knife there was another surprise, a message engraved in the blade "Happy Fathers Day to Ray Sprano."
This knife meant something to someone, so they turned to google and found an obituary from 2011.
"If I had a loved one who died I would want to have that knife back," Solum said.
That's exactly what they did, tracking down Sprano's brother in Vermont and shipping him the knife.
"Honestly it brought tears to my eyes because I didn't believe it,"Ray's brother Jay Sprano said.
Now Jay has a plan for a knife he didn't know was missing, but is so excited to have.
"When I get the knife I got my brothers crane license I'm going to frame it all up and give it to his boy," Jay said, "His kid will probably come into tears when he sees it."
And after 10 years apart, the knife has found its way home.
"I cant give them thanks enough for trying to get when they find stuff like this to the family members," Jay said.
Axman sent off the knife earlier this week and Jay says he cant wait to hold something of his brother's again.