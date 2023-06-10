MISSOULA - After a meeting in Frenchtown, the Environmental Protection Agency approved further sampling and investigation of the Smurfit Stone-Mill site.
"There's a group that really wants additional sampling and source ID, but there's a really group, a big group that wants to see clean up action now and wants to see a tax base rebuild and redevelopment happening in the community. So, we were able to kind of talk through the barriers to both of those and the impacts and where we as an agency would like to move the site forward," said Remedial Project Manager Allie Archer.
Members of the regional EPA, the Missoula County Commissioners, and members of the community gathered to discuss environmental concerns on the previous investigations of the site.
"Our scientists and people in the community have been talking about this level of sampling for probably a decade. And now it seems the door is open, which is a really positive thing. And the reason why the sampling is important is because this is a crucial step in getting the site cleaned up," said Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick.
The potentially responsible parties will be meeting will be meeting with the EPA in June to discuss the project plan to continue sampling in the area.
