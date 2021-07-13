MISSOULA, Mont. - An evacuation warning has been lifted for Cochise Drive, Alta View road and Dead Man Gulch road after it was issued due to a fire.
Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that Missoula Rural Fire is responding to a fire in the vicinity of Cochise Drive and Highway 93.
Missoula Rural Fire District said in a release that reporting parties said the fire was started by a lightning strike.
At this time, the fire is reported to be 1/10 to a quarter of an acre large, burning in grass and timber with light to moderate fire growth on the east aspect.
Firefighters have a fireline around the fire, and are continuing attack and reinforcement of fireline. As of 5:46 pm, the fire is considered to be contained.
People are asked to avoid the area and to not stop along roadways.
Deputies will be notifying residents affected by the warning.
Authorities will make every attempt to advise the public as conditions change according to the sheriff’s office.
Unified Command with DNRC has been established. Missoula Rural Firefighters are being assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, the US Forest Service and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.Firefighting resources on the fire included: 4 engines, 2 water tenders and 2 command vehicles.
Article updated at 5:59 pm with new information.