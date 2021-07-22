SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - An evacuation warning has been issued for Seeley Lake residents.
The warning is for residents from Highway 83 up Redwood Lane to Badger Court to the east, then north on Spruce and Tamarack Drive to Cottonwood Lane according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a structure fire, helping Seeley Lake Rural Fire, around 4:30 pm on Juniper Drive in Seeley Lake.
When the deputies arrived, multiple structures were reportedly fully engulfed, and winds were a concern for fires to spread.
Sheriff’s deputies are staying in the area to help and make notifications as needed.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.