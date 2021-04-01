MISSOULA, Mont. - Event organizers in Missoula County can now host events without size restrictions so long as they follow some safety procedures.
Event organizers can host events without size restrictions as long as they can safely distance attendees, ensure attendees wear face coverings, ensure nobody with COVID-19 symptoms are in attendance and provide hand sanitizing and handwashing stations.
The change comes as Missoula County makes progress in vaccinating citizens and the county hits small milestones to gradually, and safely, return to normal pre-pandemic operations.
However, Missoula Public Health notes that at this point, only 22 percent of Missoula County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which they say falls considerably short of what could be considered herd immunity against the virus.
“Because of this, it remains absolutely critical that event organizers take every step they can to ensure events are as safe as possible and don’t diminish any progress Missoula County has made against this virus,” Missoula Public Health wrote in a release. “Over the last year, the Health Department has worked with several event organizers who have been very thoughtful about the modification of their events to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We trust that local event organizers will continue to come up with the creative solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
You can read the full release from Missoula Public Health here.