MISSOULA, Mont. - Several events are being held across Montana for the MMIW National Day of Awareness on Friday, May 5.
Billings area:
Billings – Food for the Soul event dedicated to Joey Little – 12pm at South Park
Hardin – Hardin High School – Student Healing Walk -Wear Red - 1pm-2pm at Imer Field
Hardin - Justice for Big Horn County MMIW/MMIP Rally – 3pm at Big Horn County Courthouse
Lame Deer - MMIP/MMIW Walk/parade – 8:30 am at Parking lot of BIA Building
Fort Belknap:
MMIP Remembrance Walk – 10 am at Fort Belknap Indian Community Child Support Office Parking Lot (in remembrance of Thomasine Walker)
Rocky Boy:
MMIW/MMIP Walk – 3pm at the Blue Water Tower Village to Construction Corp/Plain Green Parking Lot in Box Elder
Great Falls:
March for MMIP – 6 pm at Gibson Park featuring acknowledgement from Malmstrom Air Force Base
Missoula:
Light the M Red - 7 pm UM Campus Oval to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, men, girls, two-spirited and grieving families
Saturday, May 6:
Pablo:
Step by Step... We Remember - Registration starts at 8:30 am, starting at 10:00 am at the Salish Kootenai College
Sunday, May 7:
Blackfeet:
Run for Justice : 5K /1mile events – 12 pm/12:45 pm respectively – BCC to Museum Parking Lot
