MISSOULA, Mont. - Construction is hard to miss in cities across Montana. A recent report from the Associated General Contractors of America said Montana ranks second in the nation for construction jobs gained from February 2020 to February 2022, just behind Idaho.

Mark Edgell, Vice-President of Edgell Building Incorporated in Missoula can easily relate to that statistic.

"Every city in Montana seems to be booming right now. So, I think people follow the work,” Edgell said.

The report shows the state gained nearly 4,000 construction jobs over the past two years for an increase of 12.3%.

But local construction companies are struggling to fill those positions.

Edgell said the cost of living is keeping people from moving to or staying in Missoula for work.

"While we're trying to build more units, they’re just more expensive too. So those people are trying to pay that,” Edgell said. “But I think the pay has gone up as well to try and keep up with some of that, but it's hard.”

Idaho, Montana and Utah are the top three states for construction job growth.

David Smith with the Montana Contractors Association thinks that’s because more people are moving to those states, even some with more experience in trade work.

"I think that a lot of the people who have moved into this state are coming from a trades background in another state,” Smith said. “And so, let's sign 'em up, let's put 'em on a job site.”

Almost half of the country lost jobs, including New York, North Dakota and Pennsylvania, but that’s not an issue in Montana.

"People left construction jobs in other states, and now they were able to find construction jobs here in Montana. That's good for us,” Smith said.

Edgell said having open positions affects everyone. For example, he said projects that took five months to build two years ago now take seven months.

"They may need five employees, [but] they have three. So, the jobs are just taking longer. There's more demand on everybody, so that's been something very noticeable is the length of project," Edgell said.

Smith added that fewer young people are getting into construction, but with increasing wages and technology becoming more relevant in construction, they hope to see that change.