"Everybody's had enough:" Lolo community comes together to spark change on HWY 93 S

LOLO, Mont. - After multiple deaths on Highway 93 South this winter, the Lolo community is coming together to make changes to the road.
Right now, the group is focusing on awareness, not just from elected officials, but the entire public. Kevin Noland with the Citizens for a Safe 93 South Facebook group said they want people to be aware of the safety risks present through Lolo, especially with the difficulties of getting on and off the highway.
"It's really scary watching... where I live, I can see the highway from my house," Noland said. "Sometimes I'll watch my kid pull out on her way to school and that's really scary. Just to [think], hey, I hope she picks the right gap between these guys going way too fast. It's a scary thing. It's a real risk."
Members of the community created the Facebook group after their friend Christine Howe died in a car accident between Florence and Lolo last month.
"Everybody's had enough," Noland said. "A couple people in the community said 'I can't go to bed tonight without doing something. And it's a true grassroots effort. Local people that knew her, know the family, know her husband, they are good people, good community members who are here to help out."
The group has already met a couple of times. They're now asking folks to fill out a survey about their experience driving on the highway and what they consider the most pressing safety issue. From there, the group plans on working their way up through the community council and county commissioners to make a request with the Montana Department of Transportation.
"It's unfortunate. People are dying," Noland said. "We're not waiting for someone to die. That's happening. And it's our friend, our family, our neighbors. And you know, that's the last time. They talk about wanting speed studies, and wanting speed results. Well, the results are in, if you pay attention to fatalities. That's a result, that's a study, that's an answer that something needs to change."
To access the survey, click here. For more information about the group, Citizens for a Safe 93 South, click here.