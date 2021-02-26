"Everybody's had enough:" Lolo community comes together to spark change on HWY 93 S

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MARION KALI MOORE. MARION IS A WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 9 INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 140 LBS. SHE HAS LONG BROWN HAIR AND GREEN EYES, AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY CARHART SWEATSHIRT WITH A DARK GREEN ZIP UP COAT AND POSSIBLY JEANS. MARION LEFT WORK FEBRUARY 25TH AROUND NOON AND WAS REPORTED TO BE UPSET AND DISTRAUGHT. SHE WAS DRIVING A LIGHT BLUE 2013 TOYOTA RAV 4. HER MOTHER AND BOYFRIEND WERE UNABLE TO CONTACT HER AND SHE NEVER ARRIVED HOME. ALL ATTEMPTS TO CALL HER RANG TO VOICE MAIL. SOMETIME BETWEEN 4 AND 9 PM HER PHONE SHUT OFF SO THAT ALL ATTEMPTS TO CALL THEN WENT STRAIGHT TO VOICEMAIL. THERE IS CONCERN THAT SHE MIGHT HARM HERSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MARION PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 552-6300 OR CALL 9-1-1