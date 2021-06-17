Missoula Parks and Recreation are planning to expand the Currents Aquatic Center to include a new community center.
Currents held their first open house Thursday to ask what community members want to see in this new community space.
From pools, to gyms, to auditoriums, the possibilities are endless and Missoula Parks and Rec want to know what you want to see included.
"I want this to allow places for Missoulians to gather and not only be able to express their athletic prowess but their creativity," Missoula resident Tammy Elser said.
One of the big things im thinking about is how we can make this space accessible to everybody people of differnt body types people of differnt colors all types of diversity and equity," Missoula resident Ellijah Jalil Paz Fisher said.
While the planning for what will go in the building has just started this community center has been in the works for a while.
"The idea for a community center is not new and the original building was designed to have a community center attached to the north side," MMW architect Kent Means said.
Through both an in person and virtual open houses Parks and Rec wants to hear from community members. architects have put together multiple design inspirations all open to public comment.
"People are engaged with the voting with putting the stickers on and I actually enjoy putting the stickers on cause it like oh yeah I'm helping make a choice," Jalil Paz Fisher said.
All feed back will be used to develop the project vision and hopefully bring this community center to life.