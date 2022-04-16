Experts record more than double snow levels for Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - While many on the eastern side of the state are still dealing with piled snow and icy roads, Missoula dodged the worst of the winter weather we were hit with this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Missoula says so far in April, they’ve seen record-breaking snow levels from the average of 1.3 inches of snow, reaching 2.4 inches with the recent storm. Making it almost double the amount of snow they typically see for this time of year.

NWS says snow and ice sticking around may not be such a bad thing, especially for areas in our state that need help with the ongoing drought and low snowpack.

"What the system really did was it really increased our snowpack, especially across Southwest Montana. They've been missing quite a bit of snow for quite a while so that definitely brought their snow totals, especially in the mountains up,” said Trent Smith with the National Weather Service.

And for some seeing this snow come down, some of us are rushing out to the mountains.

Smith predicts those are the places to watch out for, as this storm could hit them hard heading into tomorrow.

"We're looking at about six inches impacting like Lolo Pass, Lookout Pass, and Marias Pass. With the Mission Mountains, maybe getting about a foot of snow, here in Missoula it's all dependent on how warm we can get, but we are looking at more precipitation tomorrow right now we're looking at about one inch of snowfall,” said Smith.

If warm temperatures follow into the week, experts predict we could see even double the amount of snow on the ground that's currently building up in Western Montana.

Although don't expect warm weather to melt away the snow as quickly as it has in the past, so if colder temperatures continue plan for this snowpack to stay with us a little while longer.