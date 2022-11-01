MISSOULA, Mont. - The Fall Family Festival co-hosted by Evan Disney's Magical Entertainment and Families First Learning Lab had opportunities for trick or treating, karaoke, and attending a magic show.
The festival was a passion project between the two organizations, to have an event where children and families could enjoy Halloween in a safe and financially accessible environment.
"We really wanted to find, what we call "the magic of Missoula" and that is our local people because there's just so much talent, abilities and wonderfulness here and we don't always have to search elsewhere to find that, and then there's just so much value and fun for the families to do here," said Business and Creative Director for Evan Disney Entertainment Terecita Baker.
The event was sponsored and resourced by all local organizations and businesses, as vendors and performers were from the area.
