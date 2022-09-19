Fall Harvest Festival event to return to Fort Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Fall Harvest Festival is coming back to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Sunday, Sept. 25.

The event is free and for everyone of all ages. It is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A release from HMFM said the activities at the fall festival include:

Making cider with an antique apple press

Visiting the Hayes Homestead Cabin learning how early settlers got ready for winter

Tour historical buildings, including the Sliderock Lookout and the Grant Creek Schoolhouse

Steam powered sawmill demonstrations

Tables and activities for local non-profits and organizations

A local food truck

HMFM said attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for a Missoula Food Bank donation.

The event is sponsored by Your Home Improvement Company.