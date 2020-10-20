MISSOULA -- Holiday season is right around the corner and if you want to get your shopping done early, Downtown businesses are doing a "Fall Shop Small Days" event.
Over 20 businesses are participating in the event that the Downtown Missoula Partnership organized.
Marketing and Events Director, Kristen Sackett, said Missoulians are encouraged to do their holiday shopping Downtown this year, because many small businesses are hurting economically.
"It's a nice kind of mini kick-off to the holiday season of promoting the whole idea and promoting the mantra of shopping small this year," Sackett said.
She said they are doing it in place of Ladies Night, which usually happens in October.
The hope is that the three-day event will be less overwhelming for people.
"It's a great way to kind of bring our community together and get them thinking about shopping small and just give them something fun to look forward to since we can't do our usual, super fun Ladies Night," Sackett said.
Sales vary from online promotions, in-store promotions and giveaways. Some businesses are even partnering up with restaurants.
"Some have come together with local businesses, for example, like at Betty's Devine, if you spend $100 you can get a free pint at Gild," Sackett said.
She added that if Downtown Missoula does well, then the City as a whole will be okay.
"We really are the heartbeat of Missoula and we need to assure it's strong. So put your money where your heart is and come downtown and shop small," she said.
The three-day event takes place October 20-22.