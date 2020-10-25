Winter came early this year for Montana, that means its time to break out the heavy jacket and dig up your gloves.
After Missoula got record amounts of snow Friday and Saturday the temperature Sunday morning was just 2 degrees with a high of 20 degrees.
The National Weather Service says temperatures wont be above freezing all week long so if you haven't found your winter coat yet now is the time.
But these cold temperatures didn't stop families from enjoys the 13 inches of fresh snow dropped on the Garden City.
The Felz family spent their morning sledding down their favorite hill at Rainbow park. In fact this has been their plan since Friday. When Landon Felz saw the snow coming down his first reaction was.
"Time to play in the snow," Landon said.
Landon's mom says excitment is a normal reaction for her two kids when they see snow. She adds wearing the right clothes is key to enjoying the snow.
"They have done this all their life so they are pretty ready to go," Marin Felz said, "Landon likes to try and sneak out without a hat so we gotta get hat on him first."
His older sister Avery was just as prepared for the snow.
"I grabbed my coat and snow pants and a hat for sure," Avery said.
But even under all those layers, they start to get cold after a while.
"Usually my fingers get cold first," Avery said.
"Its usually my face," Landon chimed in.
Then its time to head in for some hot chocolate by the fire.