MISSOULA -- Familes First Learning Lab needs your helep to understand how they can better reach families in Missoula.

The program, located in the new Missoula Public Library, offers parent educaiton and learning through play.

But so much has changed in the past few years for local families, so FFLL officials are asking local families to take part in a survey.

You can take a short five-minute online survey or do a quick in-person interview with a volunteer, to help Families First get a better understanding of what families in Missoula need.

Mom of two, Lindsay Watkins, spent the day on Tuesdayat the lab, learning how to make bread with her daughter. She told me the programs are a saving grace for her and her family.

"Every day when I'm home with the kids, I'm just trying to figure out things we can go do and different things we can get out of the house for, and it's fun to have different things like this," Watkins said.

Executive Director of the Organization, Hannah Zuraff, said they're trying to learn how they can help families, like the Watkins, have more access to education, resources and support.