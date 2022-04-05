MISSOULA -- Familes First Learning Lab needs your helep to understand how they can better reach families in Missoula.
The program, located in the new Missoula Public Library, offers parent educaiton and learning through play.
But so much has changed in the past few years for local families, so FFLL officials are asking local families to take part in a survey.
You can take a short five-minute online survey or do a quick in-person interview with a volunteer, to help Families First get a better understanding of what families in Missoula need.
Mom of two, Lindsay Watkins, spent the day on Tuesdayat the lab, learning how to make bread with her daughter. She told me the programs are a saving grace for her and her family.
"Every day when I'm home with the kids, I'm just trying to figure out things we can go do and different things we can get out of the house for, and it's fun to have different things like this," Watkins said.
Executive Director of the Organization, Hannah Zuraff, said they're trying to learn how they can help families, like the Watkins, have more access to education, resources and support.
"A lot of our parenting programs, the community just doesn't know about so we're really trying to make parents aware that we're here to support them. Coming out of a global pandemic, a lot of people need support and we want parents to know that they're not alone," Zuraff said.
The survey includes questions like how you've heard about the program, if you've ever used any of their programs and if you think they're meeting your family's needs.
Families First offers professional support, parent education courses, and fun, educational activities for kids to take part in.
"They get to get their hands dirty and do different like crafts. We made masks last week when we were here and they loved that," Watkins said.
If you take the survey, you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card.
The survey's available online through April 20.
In-person survey opportunities:
- Break Espresso: April 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Scheels: April 9, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dog & Bicycle: April 9, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pattee Creek Market: April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Market on Front: April 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
