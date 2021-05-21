Families invited to participate in Mountain Line's Spring Shift Scavenger Hunt

MISSOULA, Mont. - As more and more people get back outside with warmer weather and COVID-19 vaccinations, Mountain Line is encouraging folks to reopen sustainably.
They're teaming up with the YMCA to get families out and seeing Missoula in a whole new way with the Spring Shift Scavenger Hunt.
There's a whole list of questions, challenges and places to visit in Missoula.
For example, one challenge is to take a selfie with an electric bus.
Organizers said they hope these challenges get families to hang out together in active, healthy ways.
Shanti Johnson, communications specialist at Mountain Line, said it's also an opportunity to get a refresher on what riding the bus in Missoula is like.
"I know it can be intimidating after a year maybe away from the bus," Johnson said. "You maybe don't remember how to use the schedule or where it can take you. It can take you to so many cool places in Missoula. So, we wanted to create some opportunities to get people out and about in the community, show them all the great places they can get to sustainably and make it fun for the spring."
Some of the other challenges are to visit a trail, take a picture of you riding your bike, create a dance, find a historical plaque and visit an art gallery.
"There are so many neat things about this scavenger hunt," Kat Franchino, marketing director at the YMCA, said. "I think the first is just getting people out and exploring new parts of Missoula that they haven't seen before. And there's also a really cool prize to be entered for."
Families who complete the list will be entered for a chance to win a two-night farm stay and tour at ABC Acres in Hamilton.
The scavenger hunt is on now through June 16. For more information and a list of other sustainability challenges from Mountain Line, click here.