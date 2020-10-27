UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.
DARBY - Firefighters tell our reporter on scene the house resulted in a total loss due to the fire Tuesday morning in Darby.
Firefighters add the family is with the Red Cross for right now.
The southbound traffic closure on Main Street is still in place.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
DARBY - An early morning fire on the 500 block of North Main Street in Darby lead to traffic being re-routed on Tuesday.
According to the Darby Police Department the people inside of the home were able to make it out safely.
Law enforcement are asking that people be aware of changing road conditions as the southbound lane of Main Street is closed.