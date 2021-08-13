MISSOULA, Mont. - A post is circulating on Facebook and has been shared hundreds of times from Terrance LaFromboise, a family member of Brendon T. Galbreath, who claims the Missoula Police Department (MPD) is leaving information out following Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.
In a press release from the MPD, they state Galbreath was suspected to be driving under the influence and was pulled over. When the officer stopped him, they report, he drove off.
MDP claims Galbreath led them on a vehicle chase where he created threats to public safety by not obeying traffic laws or yielding to pedestrians.
The chase ended at Stephens Avenue N. and Beckwith Street where the driver allegedly fired a gun. MPD says the officer fired back with his department- issued gun.
Medical help was given to Galbreath on scene and he was transported to St. Patrick's Hospital where he later died, according to the MPD.
In the post, LaFromboise says the family called MPD twice and got two different stories on the incident.
“I Talked with a officer Gore - and he told me my brother died from suicide! And left out all the details of where, how and why!? Then recalled and mentioned that he also might have been shot by an officer - was told there were several officers on scene!” the post reads.
LaFromboise said in the post that MPD won’t release dashcam or body camera footage, and that they won’t allow them to see Galbreath’s car or take pictures.
In addition, LaFromboise says family was not allowed to identify Galbreath before he was sent from the hospital to the crime lab.
The post goes on to say that MPD will not tell the family what gun Galbreath had, if any, and that they cannot trace or see who the gun is registered to.
We have reached out to Missoula Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, who told us DCI is handling the investigations.
At this time, we have reached out to DCI Investigations Bureau Chief Lee Johnson, and have not received a response. We have also reached out to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office to speak with the coroner and will continue to reach out for a response.