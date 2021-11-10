Family of missing Rebekah Barsotti offering $5000 reward in return for info

MISSOULA, Mont. - The parents of Rebekah Barsotti are offering a $5000 reward in return for new information regarding her disappearance.
Barsotti, 33, was last seen at the Town Pump in Superior July 20, and her car and personal belongings were last seen at mile-marker 72 off Interstate-90 in Alberton.
She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall; weighs 135-pounds; has blue eyes and sandy-colored hair.
According to the Facebook page Find Rebekah Barsotti, anyone who comes forward with information leading to the recovery and identification of Barsotti will receive $2500. The remaining $2500 will be given following the conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
Find Rebekah Barsotti said if multiple people report useful information, the reward will be split among those people.
To report information, call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444. Reporters may remain anonymous.