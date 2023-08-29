Missoula, Mont. - The City of Missoula Police Department responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2900 block of South Avenue West on Tuesday, August 29 just after 5:30 AM.

Police swiftly responded to the scene after receiving the emergency call, but the pedestrian was found unresponsive, according to a release from the Missoula Police Department, Public Information Office.

Immediate medical attention was provided by first responders, but despite their efforts, the 26-year-old female lost her life. The victim's name will not be released at this moment due to respect for her family's privacy.

The detective division of Missoula PD is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, gathering all available evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reconstructing the events that led to the incident as closely as possible.

"At this time, no further details regarding the investigation are available," the Public Information Office said in the release. "The Missoula Police Department urges the public to respect the privacy of the victim’s family as they come to terms with this devastating loss."

Those who may have witnessed the incident or has information pertinent to the investigation should contact the City of Missoula Police Department’s non-emergency line at (406) 552-6300, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.