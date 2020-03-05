FBI releases image of missing Idaho kids in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE - The FBI is releasing images of missing Idaho children and their mother in Yellowstone National Park.
One photo shows Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7, in Yellowstone on September 8. This photo is the last evidence police have of Tylee being seen.
JJ was last seen at school in late September, but there are no reports of anyone seeing Tylee again after September 8.
The children's mother Lori Vallow is being charged for child desertion in the case.
Now the FBI is asking for your help. They're asking anyone who was in Yellowstone on September 8 to check their photos and video to see if any of the Vallow family members or their truck may be in the background.
The FBI has established a website for people to post tips including photos or video.