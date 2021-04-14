- Qualifies for the Lifeline program;
- Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers' existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Households struggling to pay for internet service due to the pandemic might be getting some relief soon.
The Federal Communications Commission recently announced a new program that will provide a discount for broadband service.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the need for internet service.
United Way of Missoula’s CEO, Susan Hay Patrick works with low-income families on a day-to- day basis and knows the challenge of having internet access in a pandemic.
"Montana as a rural state, lack of internet access is a real issue in the lives of thousands of our neighbors. So here in Missoula, we're going to do whatever we can to get the word out about this program to the vulnerable people whom it will most benefit," Patrick said.
The program gives discounts of up to $50 per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for those living on tribal lands.
You could be eligible if you qualify for the lifeline program, got benefits under the free and reduced school meal program, or lost a lot of income due to the pandemic.
Patrick said she sees it as a benefit to everyone in the community.
"It's in everyone's interest to live in a place where people are well-educated and well-connected and able to learn and able to access health care and all the other benefits of being online and being wired the way that many of us take for granted,” Patrick said.
Those who qualify get a one-time discount if you to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or a tablet if they pay more than $10 and less than $50.
The FCC has already authorized this program, but they haven’t released the start date yet.
They hope to roll it out by the end of this month.
Check the FCC's website to learn how to sign up when it becomes available.
Pulled from the Federal Communications Commission Website:
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below: