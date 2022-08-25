POLSON, Mont. - The U.S. Department of the Treasury just last week approved Montana to be one of four states to receive federal funding to invest in locally owned small businesses and investing in our Indigenous owned businesses.

Taking over ownership of the well-known Flathead Raft Company indigenous business owners like Jonel Kallowat are looking for ways to embrace the entrepreneur in them and with some resources that are expected to come down soon.

"It's been pretty awesome to have a business here to give other people that experience to go out and enjoy the lake, enjoy the river, and to do something new, it's kind of cool to let everyone experience that,” said Kallowat.

Montana alone is expected to receive $61.3 million dollars, not just for small businesses, but towards Native American entrepreneurs to create more jobs and economic opportunities as well as expand and create something to call their own.

Kallowat went to say, “it would be cool to see other Indigenous people in the community being able to buy companies or upgrade their companies, I think it would be awesome.”

For Montana business owners you can contact your tribal offices to see what resources are currently available and some that could be on the way.