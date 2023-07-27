MISSOULA, MT- On Wednesday, a federal jury convicted an Anaconda man who was arrested in an undercover investigation of attempting to coerce and entice a minor into engaging in sexual intercourse and of possessing child pornography.

After a three-day trial, the jury found 42-year-old Christopher Todd Boudreau, guilty of attempted coercion and enticement and possession of child pornography.

Boudreau is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $250,00 fine, and five years to life of supervised release.

The court set sentencing for November 29th, and Boudreau was detained pending further proceedings

“Our office will not relent in our pursuit of those adults, like Boudreau, who seek to have sex with minors and possess thousands of images of child pornography. It is the kind of conduct that has no place in our society, especially because it harms and sexually exploits children, which is why we will do everything we can to protect children from those who attempt to abuse them. I am grateful to Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno B. Baucus and Brian C. Lowney for prosecuting this case and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for conducting the investigation,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.

In court documents and at trial, the government alleged that in July 2022, law enforcement, working in an undercover capacity on the internet, received a “friend request” from Boudreau.

The undercover provided a phone number, and Boudreau initiated a text conversation. The undercover identified herself as a juvenile girl in the initial messages. Communications continued, and Boudreau arranged to meet the undercover in Missoula.

Boudreau repeatedly indicated his interest to engage in intimacy and stated that intimacy meant “sex.”

Law enforcement arrested Boudreau on July 28, 2022, after he arrived at a location to meet the undercover.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on Boudreau’s residence and found electronic media that contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography. In a search of Boudreau’s vehicle, law enforcement found condoms, candy, and his phone.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, you can visit the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.