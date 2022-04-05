Federal reserve rate increases another hurdle for the housing market

MISSOULA, Mont. - The housing market in Montana is hit with another hurdle with the federal reserve raising interest rates across the board, one being mortgage loans.

With interest rates are going up by a quarter percent which might not seem like a lot based on the triangle effect on current housing options from pricing, availability, and the demand are continuing to fluctuate the market this could affect how much you end paying towards a new home.

President of the Montana association of realtors, Bill Leininger broke down a brief scenario in which home-buyers could find themselves where the cost of housing mixed with interest and insurance would play a big factor in how far your dollar will actually go.

"Let's just pretend a payment i can afford is 2 thousand dollars a month and interest rates go up that means more of my purchasing towers is going to be going to interest and I'll have less being able to the principal payment so it makes so i can afford less of a home,” said Leininger.

Although we may not see this directly reflected in housing costs, buyers should be ready to make compromises whether you're looking for a larger family home or downsizing to a condo.

Current board president of the Missoula Organization of Realtors, Mandy snook who explains who will be most impacted by these interest rate changes.

In her statement she shares what they're seeing in Missoula, “buyers who have a smaller down payment are most likely going to be more affected by increased interest rate because the amount they would need to finance is larger,” said Snook.

Which means buyers may need to compromise on size, location, and the age of a home, something MAR is already bracing Montanans for until more housing options come.

"What's just as important is going to your lender and getting that process started so you understand what you can afford,” said Leininger.

Both real estate agencies say their biggest advice for home-buyers will be to keep a close eye on the market as it can always change in the years to come.