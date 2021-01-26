We have all heard of Take-out Tuesday but now the Missoula Downtown Partnership is taking the eat local movement one step farter, asking the community to not only dine local today, but all week long.
Whether you dine in, take-out, or order delivery, The Downtown Partnership is asking folks to eat local all week to support Missoula Businesses.
Marketing and Event Director Kristen Sackett said the cold winter months already tend to be slower for restaurants and bars, so Downtown Dine Local Week is designed to help those businesses.
To help encourage other folks to eat out, Sackett says you can post pictures of your downtown dining, not only letting your friends know you are eating local but it will also enter you into a drawing to win some prizes.
"When you do dine local make sure to tag us, tag the business that you got the food from, hashtag it 'Dine Local Week" and you could win a $50 downtown gift card," Sackett said.
Other incentives include if you spend over $100 on food this week and send in your receipts to the Downtown Partnership they will enter you into a drawing for a $300 Missoula gift basket.
Plus local businesses are having special deals this week too!