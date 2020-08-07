Update, Saturday, August 8 at 11:15 am-
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave an update on the fire Saturday morning, saying before flying time was finished Friday evening, two large air tankers (LATS), and two additional single-engine air tankers (SEATS) joined the two helicopters and two SEATS who had already been working bucket and retardant drops since mid-afternoon
Efforts were effective in minimizing growth and at the last visual, the fire was being held at 5 acres.
An air attack aircraft flew over Saturday at 10:00 am to check fire conditions and to gather information for planning for the day.
Heavy equipment, including a dozer and another clipper, will be working towards the fire from Dalton Mountain Saturday as well.
The majority of traffic for the fire will be on the Dalton Mountain Road according to the update. At this time, there are no road or trail closures associated with the fire, and no structures are at risk.
LINCOLN- A fire in the Dalton/head of Fields Gulch area is being reported by Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue.
LVFR say they are aware of the fire, and that USFS has crews there.
The fire is about 4 acres and helicopters are ordered on the way according to LVFR.
“Its rugged, dangerous country and the wind is whipping,” they wrote in a post.