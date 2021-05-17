After a year of online and hybrid learning many parents are worried about what they're calling the "Covid learning loss."
During the summertime kids just want to play, but after a summer of fun many parents are worried their kids might fall behind in the classroom.
"Because of that concern we are seeing more of an interest in [summer learning] camps," Senior Director of Youth Programs Nicole Martins said.
With their current summer program, Camp Imagination, held at Paxson elementary the Y is able to host around 60 campers, but the addition of Camp Horizon at Hellgate elementary, the Y hopes to double their attendance.
"The goal of summer learning is for kids to reduce summer learning loss and to get a great fun camp experience," Martins said.
The Y was originally going to start camp horizon last summer but the pandemic forced them to put their plans on pause. After a year of remote and hybrid learning the interest for summer learning is still there.
"These kids are not sitting in the classroom all day they are having hands on learning in stem activities to make sure they are keeping their brains working over the summer so they get that reading math and sciences so they don't have to start fresh next year," Martins said.
Doubling down on both COVID and summer learning loss prevention. Registration for both summer camps is open now.