'Fill the Boot' goes virtual due to the pandemic

MISSOULA - The coronavirus pandemic has lead a lot of events to turn virtual and the Missoula Rural Fire District's 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser is no exception.
Due to COVID-19, firefighters are still trying to fill the boot, however, this year it will be done online. The goal remains the same, to raise as much money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
"There's a lot of groundbreaking medications and treatments that are needing to be funded by the MDA in order to prevent or treat Muscular Dystrophy or ALS," said Captain Jason Butler, MRFD.
The International Association of firefighters has partnered with the muscular dystrophy association for 66 years to collect funds in the community to benefit the community.
The fundraiser will be going through labor day weekend so there's still time to donate online.