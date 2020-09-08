MISSOULA -- Plans are in the works to build a film and television studio in Missoula.
Two film studios with ties to Missoula presented their plans to to build the Montana Media Hub at a Missoula County Commissioners meeting last week.
Missoula County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick, said he thinks it's a great idea.
"Their vision was really amazing and inspiring. A really big sound stage that could house multiple productions all going at one time," Slotnick said.
The idea came up after Governor Bullock passed the Media Act in 2019, providing a tax credit for film productions in Montana.
Slotnick said the Media Act has opened up doors for film production opportunities in Montana.
"This Media act allows companies that are doing this type of work in the state to reduce their taxable income by percentages based on how many employees they hire," he said.
The 120,000 square foot studio would also have three 20,000 square foot studio-grade sound stages.
Missoula County Development District Manager, Dori Brownlow, said the studio could help boost the economy.
"Something like this is so good too because it provides economic development, not just in the particular project but in a larger area as far as of course hotels and restaurants, especially during this time that's so important." Brownlow said.
Slotnick added that the project is in the early stages of the process and the next step for the project partners and the County is to agree on a price for the land.
The project partners also said that the facility would cater to tenants such as Netflix, Paramount, Marvel and more.