MISSOULA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way we watch new movies.
Audiences can now sit down on the couch to see feature films like Disney's Mulan and Warner Brothers' Wonder women 1984, instead of going to the theater.
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival hosted a panel with film distributors to talk about how that's possible.
Distributors from ARRAY, Magnolia Pictures, Utopia Media and Oscilloscope Pictures said collaboration is key, especially in the first step of the distribution process.
Partnering with theaters to help promote films, then releasing them on their own virtual cinema's helped distributors reach people while theaters gained some of that revenue.
The distribution companies all agreed that because they were already set up with virtual cinemas before the pandemic hit, most of them still had a successful year.
President of ARRAY, Tilane Jones, said streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix helped her company get through the pandemic.
"For us it helped us to have a partnership with Netflix and know that these filmmakers are going to have an audience outside of their hometown or outside of the festival circuit," Jones said.
She added that streaming platforms also give exposure to feature films that are impactful but aren't necessarily box office movies.
She said their goal is to help distribute films to reach the most amount of people, in whatever way that may be.
Distributors said the pandemic may have slowed film releases down, but it also helped some films gain more tractions through the streaming platforms and festivals that they otherwise wouldn't have got by going the traditional route.
You can purchase the full discussion here.