MISSOULA -- Some Montana students are getting a special treat during the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Filmmakers are visiting schools virtually.
Classrooms across Montana can get access to free films and a live Q & A with filmmakers through February 26.
Festival officials picked different films to go with different school subjects, like science or creative writing.
On Tuesday, Gardiner, Hellgate and Sentinal High School students in science classes watched We the Power, then asked the filmmakers questions.
The film follows people paving the way for a clean energy revolution.
The festival's Education Programs Coordinator, Julia Sherman, said students tend to ask better questions than adults do.
"I think students ask better questions 99% of the time, partly because they also want to be talked to like they're adults. When we bring these films to the classroom it's like 'hey I want to talk about this, let's open it up,' Sherman said.
Around 30 schools across the state are bringing filmmakers to their classrooms this week.
Any school or class that's interested can still sign up.