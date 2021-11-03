MISSOULA, Mont. - The final results are in for the Nov. 2, 2021 Missoula County Municipal General Election.
As of midnight, Nov. 3, in Missoula County, 39,273 ballots were cast out of 88,139 registered voters, with a voter turnout of 44.56%.
Incumbent mayor John Engen, Missoula's longest serving mayor, won a fifth term with 15,385 (61.59%) total votes. His challenger Jacob Elder, a law student at the University of Montana, received 8,941 (35.79%) total votes.
Missoulians voted on a local-option sales tax, which is a special purpose tax. In this case, the vote was whether or not to tax medical and recreational marijuana.
As of midnight November 3, voters voted in favor of a recreational tax 78% to 22%, and against a medical tax 51.5% to 48.5%.