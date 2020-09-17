With the growing popularity of food trucks one Missoula man has taken it upon himself to create maps daily, letting folks know what food truck will be where.
Now finding a food truck in Missoula just got a whole lot easier thanks Eric Bucy's Food Truck Locator on Instagram. By looking at their daily maps you will learn things like the brand new M80 Chicken food truck will be at Kettle House Wednesdays through Saturdays.
M80 held their grand opening this Wednesday. Owner Nick Jackson said he planned to be open from 5 to 9 p.m. but he sold out in the first hour.
"A lot of people were messaging me on Instagram and Facebook saying they were excited for it but you don't really know what the night will bring until you open the window and there is a line of 30 people out there," Jackson said.
While he does his own marketing, Jackson says being featured on the Food Truck Locator really helped get his name out there.
"Its that much more extra marketing," Jackson said, "It just takes one step out of the equation of what I do, you know running this thing is already a lot."
Eric Bucy, the founder of Food Truck Locator, said he started the Instagram page to answer one question he had. Where are his favorite food trucks?
"I'd see them here one day then I'd go the next day and they weren't there and I never knew where they were," Eric Bucy said, "Were they just closed? Or did they move locations? So it was a personal thing I was just trying to figure out where people were which day."
Bucy started collecting different schedules just by reaching out to food trucks he knew on Facebook and Instagram and tries to post the schedule by 10 o'clock each morning.
"It took a while to get going, to figure out all the schedules, but now I got a spreadsheet and stuff like that so its gotten a lot quicker and I can get the schedules out pretty quick each morning," Bucy said.
Now his followers are even sending the page messages, telling him where different trucks are, or about new food trucks in town. His followers is how he learned about M80 and started putting them on his daily maps.
"The trucks wanna get on the map and on the schedule, so for me its cool to help out these small local businesses in a different way," Bucy said.
Missoula has around 30 different food trucks. Bucy said on any given day there are anywhere from 10 to 20 food trucks serving breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
You can find out where those trucks are by following the foodtrucklocator.missoula on Instagram.