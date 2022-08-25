MISSOULA, Mont. - People are being evacuated from apartments on Whitaker Dr. for a fire Thursday afternoon.

Missoula Police are working the fire with the Missoula Fire Department and other responding agencies.

Our reporter on the scene says it seems that a carport at an apartment has caught on fire.

Road closures in the area of 39th St. and Whitaker Dr. could change at any point Missoula police said.

The City of Missoula Police Department says personnel are focused on the scene and the safety of people, pets and property.