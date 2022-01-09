MISSOULA, Mont. - A business on Scott St. in Missoula was heavily damaged after a structure fire Saturday.
The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) says they responded to the structure fire at 1300 Scott St. just before 5:00 pm.
Crews on the scene found heavy smoke and flames mostly coming from two structures and several vehicles.
Fire had completely engulfed a shed/wood shop and the front of a nearby house that was converted into an office building.
Crews contained the fire to the front half of the house, however, the shed/wood shop was a total loss due to heavy chemical and fuel load.
At least two vehicles and a side-by-side UTV sustained damage as well.
According to MFD, the total property damage is $250,000, and the total for the property saved is $400,000.
At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Missoula Fire Department responded with four engines, one Battalion Chief, two investigators, a chief and an assistant chief.
Two additional crews and a BC were called in to protect the rest of the city as well as come to the fire scene to assist.
City Police, NW Energy, Missoula Public Works Dept., and Missoula Emergency Services Ambulance also responded to the scene and assisted.
