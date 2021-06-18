Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR KENDRA ARLENE ROSE ROBERTS HAS EXPIRED. KENDRA IS STILL MISSING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KENDRA, PLEASE CONTACT RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 3 6 3, 3 0 3 3 OR DIAL 9 1 1.