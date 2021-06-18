MISSOULA, Mont. - Delays are expected on Reserve Street due to a fire.
A page from Missoula’s 9-1-1 Alerts system says a fire in the area is causing delays on Reserve Street from the river bridge.
Firefighters on scene tell Montana Right Now they were originally called out to an “out of control fire” in the area around 2:00 pm.
At this time the fire us now under control, however, people should expect delays on Reserve Street for at least another hour.
Crews are still trying to determine where and how the fire started.
No injuries were reported related to the incident.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.