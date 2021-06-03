Fire crew responding to reports of smoke and ignited tree on Blue Mountain
UPDATE: JUNE 3 AT 5:17 P.M.

According to a Facebook post from Lolo National Forest, firefighters are responding approximately four to five miles west of Missoula on the Missoula Ranger District between Blue Mountain and Black Mountain.

They say the smoke report was called in at approximately 3:18 p.m. this afternoon.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A fire crew is responding to reports of smoke and an ignited tree on Blue Mountain, according to the Lolo National Forest Ranger Station.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

