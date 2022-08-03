LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93.

Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by.

MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out before it climbed up the hill.

Traffic was impacted by the fire, however, our reporter on scene says traffic is now back to normal.