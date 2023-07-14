MISSOULA, Mont. - No injuries were reported in an apartment fire in Missoula Thursday morning.
The Missoula Fire Department was called out to a report of smoke coming from an apartment on South 5th St. East.
Crews on scene found smoke coming from a third floor apartment.
After making entry, they found the fire was contained to the kitchen area and it was quickly extinguished.
No occupants were found inside the apartment and no other apartment units were directly impacted by the fire.
At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation, however, the Missoula Fire Department is reminding people to be mindful of combustibles around cooking appliances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.