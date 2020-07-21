UPDATE 1:16 p.m.
Missoula Rural Fire District responded to two reports of gas line leaks in Missoula Tuesday morning.
According to a release from MRFD, the first incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. when someone tapped a gas line while digging a fence line. Dispatchers told the responders the person reporting observed "people running in the field frantically", according to MRFD's release.
Firefighters found the tapped and leaking gas line after arrival. MRFD says the gas line was a "large 2-inch gas line that was punctured."
Fire crews evacuated the surrounding area and expanded the perimeter with the help of the Missoula Police Department.
According to MFRD, firefighters are still on location working to repair the gas line leak.
The Missoula Police Department canceled the Missoula Emergency Action Notification System around 1 p.m. allowing traffic to resume.
MRFD says they received the second report of a gas line break around 10:30 a.m. at the Aletheia Counseling and Mental Health Building located on Saint Michael Drive.
MRFD says in the release an excavator hit a 1-inch gas line causing gas to leak. MRFD says fire crews were able to smell gas when they got there.
MRFD says they turned off the building's gas and inspected the area with meters and a handline. Missoula Emergency Services were at the location as crews worked to reduce the leak.
MRFD says no one was injured in either incident.
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department sent out a Missoula Emergency Action Notification System alert Tuesday due to a gas line rupture in Missoula.
According to the MEANS alert from MPD, the gas line broke on Grant Creek Road between Colorado Gulch Road and Starwood Drive.
MPD says NorthWestern Energy is fixing the leak.
MPD says to expect heavier traffic in the area and to not call 911 due to the alert. They ask to stay away from the area if possible.