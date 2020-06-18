UPDATE 1:52 p.m.
MISSOULA - Fire crews are battling two reportedly small wildfires around Blodgett Canyon west of Hamilton Thursday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from Discover Bitterroot National Forest, the second fire ignited along Churn Creek off Running Bear Road due to lightning.
Discover Bitterroot National Forest says the two fires cover approximately one-tenth of an acre and crews are working to extinguish the upper fire.
MISSOULA - Ravalli County Dispatch has received multiple calls of a fire on the right hand side of Blodgett Canyon facing east.
According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Forest Service has been dispatched to the fire.
According to the Bitterroot National Forest, it is suspected the fire was caused by lightning.